Left Menu

Half of UK Conservative voters back renationalising energy firms -poll

The government has been facing growing calls to do more to help Britons facing energy bills which are set to jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,140) a year from October as wholesale gas prices hit record highs. The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper found 47% of those who currently plan to vote Conservative at the next election favoured returning the energy companies to public ownership, with 28% percent opposed and 25% unsure.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:58 IST
Half of UK Conservative voters back renationalising energy firms -poll
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Around half the backers of Britain's governing Conservative Party support renationalising the country's energy industry, according to a survey published on Monday, as soaring energy prices put pressure on household budgets. The government has been facing growing calls to do more to help Britons facing energy bills which are set to jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,140) a year from October as wholesale gas prices hit record highs.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper found 47% of those who currently plan to vote Conservative at the next election favoured returning the energy companies to public ownership, with 28% percent opposed and 25% unsure. Among those who voted for the Conservatives at the last election in 2019, 53% backed renationalisation.

Britain's energy suppliers were privatised by Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher more than 30 years ago. While the opposition Labour Party has previously called for renationalisation, current leader Keir Starmer has said the money would be better spent directly reducing people's bills. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister in a contest due to run until Sept. 5, has said she favours using tax cuts rather than direct payments to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

The YouGov poll, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday before the latest rise in energy bills was announced by the regulator, found 55% of those questioned said they would need to turn down their heating or limit its use over the coming months. It also found 21% said they would not be able to heat their home "except on a very limited basis", and 5% did not believe they could afford to heat their home at all.

($1 = 0.8571 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022