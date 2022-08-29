No promises fulfilled by Modi govt: Sharad Pawar

Left Menu

Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government and claimed it did not fulfil any of the promises made by it.The BJPs agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, Pawar further claimed while talking to reporters in neighbouring Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:09 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday criticized the Narendra Modi-led central government and claimed it did not fulfill any of the promises made by it.

The BJP's agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, Pawar further claimed while talking to reporters in neighboring Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

''The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promised the house to every person in the country, but the government failed to fulfill it," Pawar said.

The NCP chief further criticized the BJP, claiming it uses probe agencies to come to power in states. In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde became the CM on June 30 with the BJP's support.

Two senior NCP leaders - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in different money laundering cases.

