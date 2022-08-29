Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his visiting Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, covering a range of key issues including bilateral cooperation.Shahid, who is also President of the UN General Assembly, arrived here on Sunday.After the talks, Jaishankar said Indias Neighbourhood First and Maldives India First policies complement each other.Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President abdullashahid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:21 IST
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian counterpart
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his visiting Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, covering a range of key issues including bilateral cooperation.

Shahid, who is also President of the UN General Assembly, arrived here on Sunday.

After the talks, Jaishankar said India's 'Neighbourhood First' and Maldives' 'India First' policies complement each other.

''Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President @abdulla_shahid. Congratulated him on the achievements of his UNGA Presidency. Working together to advance our special relationship. India's Neighbourhood First and Maldives' India First policies complement each other,'' he tweeted.

On his part, Shahid said the discussions touched upon the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism.

''Always good to meet H.E. @DrSJaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Our discussions touched on the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism,'' he tweeted.

The visiting foreign minister also thanked India for its strong support to his presidency of the UNGA.

Shahid also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

''Happy to welcome President of UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of Maldives, H.E Abdulla Shahid to India. His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, has universal appeal,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

''We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with Maldives,'' he added.

The Maldivian foreign minister's visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi.

During Solih's visit, the two sides inked six agreements to expand overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall ties between the two countries, including in the areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022