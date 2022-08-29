Delhi CM Kejriwal in the "habit of mocking" other states: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "in the habit of mocking other states", senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the need of the hour was to weed out disparity rather than deride those who lacked resources. Sarma suggested that if there was a capital in each of zone of the country, then the financial disparity between governments like Delhi and those of other states like the ones in the north-east could be addressed.

"Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who is by now in the habit of mocking at other states, I am of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states," Sarma said in a tweet. He added that some governments had financial resources at their disposal while others struggled for funds.

"Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone? This will ensure, that governments like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of course, what we have been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years," he added. The Assam chief minister said that the north-east does not need sympathy, but respect, resources and regeneration.

"Finally, after seven decades of denial and negligence, the process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy and ridicule, we need what's due to us - respect, resources and regeneration," he added. Sarma's latest comments come days after the Assam and Delhi chief ministers engaged in a Twitter argument over the education systems in their respective states.

The spat began when reacting to a news report that the Assam government had decided to shut down 34 schools due to poor results Kejriwal said that shutting of schools was not the solution but improving quality of education was. This tweet drew a sharp response from CM Sarma, who claimed that Kejriwal had skipped 'homework' before commenting. He also asked many schools had the Kejriwal government established.

"Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji. - As usual, you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in the last 7 yrs?" Sarma said. Sarma also listed numbers related to schools that the Assam government had taken into its fold. "Provincialisation or taking over Pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6,802; Secondary 1,589 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya:81 Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidayalaya:3 Adarsha Vidyalaya:38 Tea Garden Model School:97 Curious to know Delhi's figures!," Sarma added.

AAP leader Kejriwal then replied that he did not mean to highlight the "flaws" in the Assam model of education and said Sarma should show him the good work being done in the field of education. Kejriwal added that he could show Sarma the work of his government. "Oho. Looks like you got it wrong. I didn't mean to highlight your flaws. We are all one country. We have to learn from each other. Only then will India become the number one country. I will come to Assam. Tell me when I can come ? You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work I have done in Delhi," said Arvind Kejriwal.

The tweets of both the Chief Ministers went viral. BJP and AAP have been attacking each other on various issues in recent times. (ANI)

