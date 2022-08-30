Sisodia's honesty stands vindicated in front of entire nation: Kejriwal after CBI search
The honesty and patriotism of Manish Sisodia stand vindicated in front of the entire nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted Tuesday after his deputy said the CBI found nothing upon searching his bank locker.Kejriwal alleged that the action was triggered by dirty politics.A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours.
Kejriwal alleged that the action was triggered by ''dirty politics''.
A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Sisodia and his wife were present at the time.
''Nothing was found from Manish's home, nothing from his locker. CBI found nothing in its search. The honesty and patriotism of Manish stand vindicated in front of the entire nation.
''It is evident that the entire action was triggered by dirty politics. Hope, this dirty politics will stop and we will be allowed to work,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi while sharing a TV news clip of Sisodia's interaction with reporters.
After the CBI team went through his locker for about two hours, Sisodia said the probe agency has given him a ''clean chit''. The CBI was acting under pressure, he told reporters.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. PTI KND The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters here on Tuesday. The CBI was acting under pressure, he said after the search was over. ''I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence,'' Sisodia said.
