Left Menu

Maha BJP president meets Raj Thackeray

Amid speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to woo Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of Mumbai civic polls, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday met MNS president Raj Thackeray at the latters residence here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:29 IST
Maha BJP president meets Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to woo Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of Mumbai civic polls, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday met MNS president Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here. Bawankule reached the MNS chief's residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar's Shivaji Park area around noon. The BJP leader didn't speak to reporters but later said in a social media post that he had discussed various social and political issues related to Maharashtra and the country with Raj Thackeray.

A day earlier, another BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde had met Raj Thackeray.

The BJP, which had won 82 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in 2017 just two short of Shiv Sen's tally, is trying to woo MNS for Marathi votes amid the split in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The schedule for the BMC polls is not announced yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022