Left Menu

BJP, Modi working overtime to destabilise Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working overtime to destabilise the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra.The yatra will cover 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.Modi has many friends in many political parties I know.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:51 IST
BJP, Modi working overtime to destabilise Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''working overtime to destabilise'' the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra.

The yatra will cover 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.

''Modi has many friends in many political parties I know. And he is working overtime to destabilise the yatra. BJP is working overtime to ensure that this yatra is not a success because our protest on 5 August on price rise was hugely successful,'' AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while interacting with the media here.

Apparently referring to the recent developments in the Congress including the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party just a week ahead of the yatra, Ramesh said, ''people may come, people may go, people may issue statements, people may attack us, people may attack Mr Gandhi...it makes no difference to us and the yatra will continue.'' PTI TGB KH SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022