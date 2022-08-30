BJP, Modi working overtime to destabilise Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''working overtime to destabilise'' the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra.

The yatra will cover 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.

''Modi has many friends in many political parties I know. And he is working overtime to destabilise the yatra. BJP is working overtime to ensure that this yatra is not a success because our protest on 5 August on price rise was hugely successful,'' AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while interacting with the media here.

Apparently referring to the recent developments in the Congress including the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party just a week ahead of the yatra, Ramesh said, ''people may come, people may go, people may issue statements, people may attack us, people may attack Mr Gandhi...it makes no difference to us and the yatra will continue.'' PTI TGB KH SS SS

