Iraqi PM threatens to quit if complications persist
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 31-08-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 01:16 IST
Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday said he will "vacate his post" if the complicated political situation in the country continues.
On Monday, al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions until further notice after protesters broke into the government headquarters.
