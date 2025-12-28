Gabon on Brink of AFCON Exit After Mozambique Upset

Gabon finds itself on the verge of an early exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Mozambique in Agadir. This loss marks Mozambique's first victory at the continental finals in four decades, propelling them level with Group F rivals Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Gabon, having lost their first two matches, faces elimination if Ivory Coast and Cameroon draw later on Sunday. Mozambique's goals came from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo, and Diogo Calila. Veteran winger Elias Pelembe led the southern Africans in a commanding performance against Gabon.

Despite goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda, Gabon's hopes of advancing hang by a thread as they prepare to face defending champions Ivory Coast. Mozambique's improved performance comes after managing only four draws in their previous 16 matches at the Cup of Nations.