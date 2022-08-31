Left Menu

Delhi: AAP delegation reaches CBI office to demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Hence, a CBI investigation should be conducted into the matter and the source of this money should be ascertained, Atishi told reporters.We are hopeful of being allotted time, she added.Earlier in the day, Atishi said whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its Operation Lotus begins with the use of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED to corner the state government.Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised that cases against them will be withdrawn if they join the BJP, she alleged.The BJP has denied the allegations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:03 IST
Delhi: AAP delegation reaches CBI office to demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'
  • Country:
  • India

An AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here on Wednesday to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, who was part of the 10-member delegation, said the party had earlier sent an e-mail to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's office seeking an appointment with him but it was yet to get a response.

''We have come here and are demanding that time be given to us (to meet the CBI director) because 'Operation Lotus' is a very important issue. The BJP has spent Rs 6,300 crore on 'Operation Lotus'. Hence, a CBI investigation should be conducted (into the matter) and the source of this money should be ascertained,'' Atishi told reporters.

''We are hopeful of being allotted time,'' she added.

Earlier in the day, Atishi said whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to corner the state government.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised that cases against them will be withdrawn if they join the BJP, she alleged.

The BJP has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022