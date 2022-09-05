Left Menu

Cong will not stop anyone from leaving fold, says party leader Anuma Acharya

If your capability is less than your aspiration, you remain dissatisfied, Acharya said about the recent exits from the fold.Despite getting everything, some leaders dont create space for others, she added.The Congress has witnessed a spate of exits over the last few months.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:37 IST
Cong will not stop anyone from leaving fold, says party leader Anuma Acharya
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will not stop anyone from leaving the party, as the organisation is based on an ideology and believes in democracy, party spokesperson Anuma Acharya said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and retd wing commander said that no one is prohibited from leaving the fold in the Congress, which believes in a democratic set up. The Congress leader was responding to a question on the recent departure of some senior party leaders, and said when it is a family, it is not necessary that everyone should be together. “Differences of opinion do arise. The Congress has no prohibition on people leaving the party,” Acharya said.

The Congress cannot stop anyone from having different thinking and it has members who have diverse viewpoints, she said.

''There is something called as 'mahatvakansha' (aspiration) and capability. There is always clash between both. If your capability is less than your aspiration, you remain dissatisfied,” Acharya said about the recent exits from the fold.

Despite getting everything, some leaders don't create space for others, she added.

The Congress has witnessed a spate of exits over the last few months. Most recently, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post citing leadership and vision issues in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022