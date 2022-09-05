Cong will not stop anyone from leaving fold, says party leader Anuma Acharya

The Congress will not stop anyone from leaving the party, as the organisation is based on an ideology and believes in democracy, party spokesperson Anuma Acharya said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and retd wing commander said that no one is prohibited from leaving the fold in the Congress, which believes in a democratic set up. The Congress leader was responding to a question on the recent departure of some senior party leaders, and said when it is a family, it is not necessary that everyone should be together. “Differences of opinion do arise. The Congress has no prohibition on people leaving the party,” Acharya said.

The Congress cannot stop anyone from having different thinking and it has members who have diverse viewpoints, she said.

''There is something called as 'mahatvakansha' (aspiration) and capability. There is always clash between both. If your capability is less than your aspiration, you remain dissatisfied,” Acharya said about the recent exits from the fold.

Despite getting everything, some leaders don't create space for others, she added.

The Congress has witnessed a spate of exits over the last few months. Most recently, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post citing leadership and vision issues in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)