Workers, leaders from Uddhav faction, NCP, Cong will join BJP in large numbers, says Bawankule

In 2024, Uddhav will be left with just a few Sainiks and he will realise the mistake he committed in 2019 of the dumping the BJP, Bawankule said.The public will take revenge for the treason he committed on BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, he added.Workers and leaders of the Uddhav faction, NCP and Congress will join the BJP in such large numbers that they will not have candidates to field in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Bawankule claimed.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:17 IST
Functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress will join the Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers in the days to come, the ruling party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

It will leave these parties with no candidate to field for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP leader claimed.

He was addressing a press conference here after Amravati district Shiv Sena chief Rajesh Wankhede and other members of the Sena's Thackeray faction joined the BJP.

''Almost the entire Amravati unit of the Sena has joined BJP along with Wankhede. Many functionaries of the Thackeray faction, Congress, NCP are in touch with BJP. In 2024, Uddhav will be left with just a few Sainiks and he will realise the mistake he committed in 2019 (of the dumping the BJP),'' Bawankule said.

The public will take revenge for the treason he committed on BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, he added.

''Workers and leaders of the Uddhav faction, NCP and Congress will join the BJP in such large numbers that they will not have candidates to field in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls,'' Bawankule claimed.

