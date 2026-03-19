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Senate Panel Narrowly Advances Mullin's Nomination for DHS Secretary

Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security advances to the full Senate after a narrow 8-7 committee vote. The contentious session featured Mullin's defense of his record and support for Trump's immigration policies. Senator Rand Paul opposed the nomination, citing Mullin's past controversial comments and actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST
Senate Panel Narrowly Advances Mullin's Nomination for DHS Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Markwayne Mullin's path to becoming President Donald Trump's next Secretary of Homeland Security gained traction as a Senate committee narrowly approved his nomination with an 8-7 vote.

The contentious hearing saw fiery exchanges, notably involving Senator Rand Paul, who questioned Mullin's fitness for the role, highlighting past remarks that appeared to endorse violence against political rivals. Mullin defended his record and emphasized steady leadership amid current DHS challenges.

With a final decision pending in the full Senate next week, the nomination underscores ongoing political divides, particularly concerning immigration policies central to a federal funding impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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