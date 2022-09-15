Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city struggled to contain damage to its water system from missile attacks by Kremlin's forces. FIGHTING

* Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said. * Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia's main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel.

* In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were killed when the town was under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia has denied targeting civilians. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

* Ukraine has made significant progress but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Biden said. DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine wants the United Nations General Assembly to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video. * Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label opposed by President Joe Biden's administration.

* The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said. * Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

* German Chancellor Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, a spokesperson said. * A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertiliser could be eased.

QUOTES * "We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear - fear that the Russians could return here," Izium resident Liubov Sinna, 74, said.

(Compiled by Stephen Coates)

