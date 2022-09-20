Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar to be felicitated in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:36 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be felicitated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, an official statement said.

This will be the first visit of Dhankhar, a former Rajasthan MLA, to the Assembly since he assumed office in August.

The vice president will reach the Rajasthan Assembly at 5 pm, the statement said.

The function will be presided over by Speaker C P Joshi, it said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal will be present on this occasion, it said.

