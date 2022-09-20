Vice President Dhankhar to be felicitated in Rajasthan Assembly

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be felicitated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, an official statement said.

This will be the first visit of Dhankhar, a former Rajasthan MLA, to the Assembly since he assumed office in August.

The vice president will reach the Rajasthan Assembly at 5 pm, the statement said.

The function will be presided over by Speaker C P Joshi, it said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal will be present on this occasion, it said.

