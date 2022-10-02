Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans -Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 00:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
Venezuela has released seven jailed Americans, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
U.S. officials said the five detained executives of Citgo Petroleum, Marine veteran Matthew Heath and Osman Khan were released in exchange for the United States freeing two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Matthew Heath
- Osman Khan
- Venezuelan
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Marine
- Nicolas Maduro
- United
- Americans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court rejects big tech's right regulate online speech
U.S. Justice Department appeals court ruling on seized Trump documents
U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe
U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more