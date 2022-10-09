In Nepal, candidates register nomination for federal, provincial polls

Candidates from various political parties as well as independents have filed their nomination papers under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) category as the Election Commission fixed date for filing candidacy concluded on Sunday.

Various candidates have filed their nominations for the 165 seats of the House of Representatives and 330 of the provincial assemblies, according to the Election Commission sources.

Top leaders of various political parties, including Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and main opposition leader K P Sharma Oli, have registered their nominations for the upcoming polls. Prime Minister Deuba, also the President of the ruling Nepali Congress, filed his nomination from Dadeldhura district. Deuba filed his nomination through his wife Arzoo Deuba. CPN-UML Chair and former Prime Minister Oli has registered his candidacy from Jhapa-5.

Simiarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ filed his nomination from Gorkha-3, while Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal registered his candidacy from Rautahat - 1.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Janamat Party Chairman Dr CK Raut have filed nominations to contest election from Saptari - 2.

Nepal is set to conduct polls for federal Parliament and provincial assemblies on November 20.

