UK finance minister Kwarteng resigns
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside.
"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in his resignation letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.
