LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Brazil's Bolsonaro to finally break silence on Tuesday

The latest in Latin American politics: Bolsonaro to wait two days before addressing election defeat

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will not publicly address his defeat in the presidential election until Tuesday, a minister said, amid doubts over whether the far-right nationalist will accept the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro was holding off on making remarks so he could return to his residence Monday evening and prepare a speech, Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters.

It was not clear if Bolsonaro would concede defeat. Truckers who support Bolsonaro blocked roads in 20 states to protest Lula's victory, an action that could affect agricultural exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos.

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Lula on his victory during a call on Monday, the White House said in a statement. Argentine president meets newly elected Lula in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled to Brazil to meet Lula and congratulate him on Sunday's election win, calling him a "partner to work with and dream big with." Lula's win consolidates a new "pink tide" of leftist electoral triumphs in Latin America, with Brazil joining Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Mexico in a growing leftist bloc.

Fernandez joined other leftist and center-left leaders who promptly celebrated the election result. "(Lula's) victory ushers in a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that begins today," tweeted Fernandez, who has had a tense relationship with right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro over the past four years.

"Long live Lula," tweeted Colombia's Gustavo Petro, who in June was elected his country's first leftist president. Lula cheered for new climate policies, may attend summit

SAO PAULO - Environmentalists, world leaders and sustainable investors cheered the victory of Lula, who has promised to protect the Amazon rainforest and restore Brazil's leadership on climate change. In his victory speech, Lula pledged to clamp down on illegal logging, mining and land grabbing that have driven the surging deforestation of the Amazon over the past four years under Bolsonaro.

Lula's environmentalist ally Marina Silva told Reuters that the president-elect would signal Brazil's renewed global leadership on climate change by sending representatives to next week's COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt. Lula himself may even join the delegation, at the invitation of some Brazilian state governors, his senior policy adviser Celso Amorim told journalists, adding that it would depend on the scheduling.

Mexico's president to Twitter: Repair 'damage' done to Trump MEXICO CITY - Twitter should undo the "damage" it caused for former U.S. President Donald Trump by the cancellation of his account, Mexico's president said, as he expressed hope that new owner Elon Musk would curb censorship on the social media platform.

Speaking at a regular news conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged Musk, the world's richest man, to "repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump's account" and to free Twitter from what he described as "conservative control." Lopez Obrador had previously backed Musk's takeover of Twitter, encouraging him to "clean up" the social network.

Colombian, Venezuelan presidents to meet in Caracas BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro will meet in Caracas on Tuesday to discuss their governments' warming ties and trade relations, the Colombian government said.

"President Gustavo Petro will travel to the city of Caracas with his team to have lunch with the Venezuelan president," Petro's office said in a statement about the meeting - the leaders' first since a recent thaw in relations. They will discuss bilateral relations, reopening the border and reintegrating Venezuela into regional human rights mechanisms, said the statement.

Costa Rica VP says charged in campaign financing case SAN JOSE - Costa Rican Vice President Stephan Brunner said he had been charged for his alleged role in illicit financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office this year.

Brunner, a 61-year-old economist who served as Chaves' campaign treasurer, appeared before an opposition-backed congressional commission, which is investigating the alleged illegal contributions. Brunner and Chaves have both previously maintained their innocence. The presidency declined to respond to Reuters' request for comment on the congressional investigation.

