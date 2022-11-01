Left Menu

Russia senator suggests Putin might not issue decree ending mobilization

Russia has announced the completion of a mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin, declaring it had called up 300,000 reservists in a little more than a month, and no more are needed. But the suggestion that Putin might not issue a formal decree calling an end to the drive may increase concern among Russians that the mobilizations could still be restarted. Putin declared the "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists on Sept.

Russia senator suggests Putin might not issue decree ending mobilization
Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalize the completion of the partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, a senior senator from Russia's ruling party said on Tuesday.

But the suggestion that Putin might not issue a formal decree calling an end to the drive may increase concern among Russians that the mobilizations could still be restarted. When asked on Monday if he would issue a decree to formalize the completion of the mobilization, Putin said he had not considered whether or not one was needed and would consult with lawyers.

"No additional decrees on the end of mobilization are required," Andrei Klishas, head of the committee on constitutional legislation in the Federation Council upper house was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Tuesday. Putin declared the "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. The mobilization touched off an exodus of military-age men from Russia, with tens of thousands heading for countries including Georgia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

Defence Secretary Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 Russian reservists had been mobilized, with 82,000 already deployed to the conflict zone.

