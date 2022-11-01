AAP 'maha thug' party, conned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed the AAP a ''maha thug'' party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison.

Chandrashekhar has written to the Delhi Lt. Governor alleging that Jain ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra citing the letter alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did a thuggery with a thug and termed the AAP a ''maha thug'' party.

''It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of a thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain,'' Patra said.

''A conman was conned by AAP,'' he said.

He further alleged the AAP had extorted money from the conman and it showed that the party was ''hardcore corrupt''.

Describing Sukesh as a “thug”, Patra said, he is an accused in 15 cases and the letter has revealed that both ''Jain and the conman are friends.'' Chandrashekhar has also claimed in the letter that he has been associated with the party since 2015 and that he was told that he would be established as a leader in the South.

The letter written by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh.

Rubbishing the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

