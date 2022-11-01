Erdogan told Putin he is sure of solution to resume grain-export deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's presidency said on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to solve problems regarding the implementation of the grain export deal, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July.

Russia said on Saturday that is was suspending participation in the deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports to resume after having been blocked by war.

