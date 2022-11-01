Left Menu

Erdogan told Putin he is sure of solution to resume grain-export deal

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:36 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's presidency said on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to solve problems regarding the implementation of the grain export deal, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July.

Russia said on Saturday that is was suspending participation in the deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports to resume after having been blocked by war.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

