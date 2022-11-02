Denmark's PM to explore broad coalition after narrow election win
Professor of political science at Aarhus University, Rune Stubager, said it would be difficult to find common ground with right-leaning parties. Frederiksen could begin negotiations with former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his new non-aligned centrist party, the Moderates, which have also campaigned for a coalition of mainstream parties.
(Adds PM quote, expert, background) COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) -
Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday's general election, handed in her resignation on Wednesday and said she would begin exploring a coalition across the political middle. The prime minister had campaigned on the need for a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.
The talks are expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed scepticism about such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain. "This is going to take some time, and compromises will be needed," she said during a debate with other party leaders on Wednesday, adding that forming a new government "will be very, very troublesome".
"I wholeheartedly believe that with the climate crisis, inflation, war in Europe ... and a potential recession in the European economy, we must put the harsh words of the election campaign behind us and come to the negotiating table," she said. The left-leaning bloc, which includes the Social Democratic party, won 90 seats, the slimmest possible majority in the 179-seat parliament, while the right-wing bloc won 73 seats and a newly formed centrist party secured 16.
The Social Democrats secured their strongest backing in two decades despite criticism of Frederiksen for having centralised power around her office and a controversial decision to cull all mink during the pandemic. Professor of political science at Aarhus University, Rune Stubager, said it would be difficult to find common ground with right-leaning parties.
Frederiksen could begin negotiations with former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his new non-aligned centrist party, the Moderates, which have also campaigned for a coalition of mainstream parties. "I don't think Mette Frederiksen has any real interest in a broad government," said Joachim B. Olsen, a former MP and now political commentator for newspaper BT.
He warned that forming a coalition of the traditional mainstream parties could backfire, because it could eventually strengthen the more radical parties as seen in other European countries, including France. "We may well face a rather chaotic tenure, and perhaps also a short one," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Liz Truss: what I told European colleagues when they asked me what on Earth is going on in British politics
European shares extend gain with technology in lead
QatarEnergy expanding in LNG, won't divert supplies to Europe
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise on UK U-turn, Wall Street set to open higher
European shares at near two-week high amid UK fiscal plan optimism