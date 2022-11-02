Left Menu

Om Mani Padme Hum, Modi tweeted. Union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock at the MLAs demise. Im deeply shocked by the sad demise of young and very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:12 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Arunachal MLA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of Jambey Tashi, a BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, and said he was a promising leader who was passionate about serving society.

Tashi (48) represented the Lumla constituency in Tawang district.

''Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Jambey Tashi Ji. He was a promising leader who was passionate about serving society. He worked hard for Arunachal Pradesh’s progress. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Mani Padme Hum,'' Modi tweeted.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock at the MLA's demise.

''I'm deeply shocked by the sad demise of young and very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi. He has been like my younger brother since young age. He was always committed to serve the society,'' the Lok Sabha MP from the state tweeted and expressed condolences to his family.

Rijiju said he would attend Tashi's funeral on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

