Left Menu

K'taka BJP leaders running away from toll gate issue: Congress leader

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:57 IST
K'taka BJP leaders running away from toll gate issue: Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress deputy leader in the Karnataka assembly U T Khader on Wednesday alleged that BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other saffron party MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district are running away from the people's protest against the toll gate at Surathkal here.

Addressing reporters, he said Kateel, who is also the Dakshina Kannada MP, is trying to put the blame on Congress for the toll gate which was set up during UPA rule, while trying to hide the fact that there was no toll gate at nearby Hejamady at the time.

He said people are protesting against the existence of two toll gates within a distance of 10 km.

Kateel has been assuring people that the Surathkal toll plaza will be removed every now and then, which has not yet been fulfilled, Khader said.

The local MP and MLAs of the ruling party should urgently take up the matter with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and resolve the issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022