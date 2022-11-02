Left Menu

Updated: 02-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:20 IST
Right-wing activist Bhide refuses to talk to female journalist as she wasn't wearing 'bindi'
Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Wednesday courted controversy after he refused to speak to a female television news reporter as she had not put a 'bindi' on her forehead.

The incident, caught on camera, took place after he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai, and promoted the state women's commission to issue him a notice.

In a video, Bhide was heard telling the female reporter, who sought sound byte from him about his meeting with Shinde, that she should apply a 'bindi' (a decorative dot worn in the middle of the forehead by women) before coming to take his byte, and declined to speak to her.

He also told the journalist that a woman is akin to Bharat Mata and that she should not appear like a ''widow'' by not sporting a 'bindi.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar issued a notice to the right-wing leader seeking an explanation for his remarks.

In 2018, Bhide had come under fire for his comments that couples were blessed with sons after eating mangoes from his orchard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

