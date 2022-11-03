Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Japan warns residents to seek shelter as North Korea missile flies over

Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday. The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said.

Trauma of South Korea Halloween party tragedy is pervasive, expert says

As South Korea mourns the deaths of more than 150 people in a Halloween party crush, many people - even those not directly involved - are dealing with trauma and a search for answers that has at times blamed the victims, a psychiatry expert says. Thanks in part to a flood of disturbing images in the first hours of the disaster, the emotional and mental health effects of the disaster could touch all corners of society, said Ulsan University Hospital professor of psychiatry Jun Jin-yong.

Ukraine's first lady: 'We are in trouble' if solidarity fades

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska said on Wednesday her war-torn country will be in trouble if the world's solidarity starts to fade, but added she still believes humanity will prevail and support will continue. A cost-of-living crisis, including soaring energy bills, is topping Europe's political agenda and some fear this is slowly diverting attention away from the conflict shattering Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.

Nigeria's Obasanjo clinches unlikely Ethiopia truce

Olusegun Obasanjo has had mixed results as a mediator of intractable conflicts across Africa since he stepped down as Nigeria's president in 2007, although he has never tired of trying. But on Wednesday the 85-year-old secured a surprise win, leading the team that announced a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, marking a diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left many starving.

U.S. wants to oust Iran from U.N. women's commission

The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Migrants return to UK processing centre after being left in London

Three Afghan asylum seekers who were taken to London from an overcrowded migrant processing centre in southeast England voluntarily returned to the site on Wednesday after being left with nowhere to stay, according to a Reuters photographer. The British government is under pressure over conditions at the site at Manston in Kent, which is operating at more than double its capacity, with people staying much longer than the intended 24-hour period and sleeping on mats on the floor.

Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia breaks off

Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally. Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, announced the reversal after Turkey and the United Nations helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days without a Russian role in inspections.

Analysis-Arabs view revived Netanyahu with concern but as balance against Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu's likely return to power will fuel concern about deepening tensions with Arab neighbours, but Gulf states which forged ties with Israel under his leadership will see him as a regional balance against Iranian power. Arab leaders were largely silent on Wednesday over Netanyahu's triumph in Israel's election. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister predicted a new maritime border deal would hold, while Palestinians and Jordanian experts forecast new strains.

Bolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene after Lula victory

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question. The country's electoral authority on Sunday said Lula won almost 51% of the vote. Bolsonaro has not officially acknowledged the result, though his cabinet has initiated a transition, with Lula set to take over the presidency on Jan. 1.

Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

Just over a week after formal peace talks mediated by the African Union (AU) began in the South African capital Pretoria, delegates from both sides signed an agreement on a "permanent cessation of hostilities".

