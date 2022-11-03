Gokarannath bypoll: Over 10 per cent votes polled, SP alleges booth capture by BJP

An average voter turnout of over 10 per cent has been recorded in the first two hours of polling in the Gola Gokarannath constituency of Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are underway on Thursday.

While a senior official said voting was going on peacefully, the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that some polling centres have been captured by workers of the ruling BJP.

''Polling centres in Lalahapur, Madanpur and Lakshmanjati in Gola Gokarannath assembly have been captured by BJP workers. SP voters, booth in-charges and agents have been driven away. The Election Commission should take cognisance of this and ensure fair polls,'' the SP tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the senior official had said, ''Polling is going on peacefully. In the initial two hours, over 10 per cent votes were polled.'' Over 3.90 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of seven contestants in the fray. Polling started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.

The BSP and the Congress are keeping away from the poll this time. The main contest is between the BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and Samajwadi Party candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.

In the initial hours, more number of voters in rural areas came out to vote as compared to those in urban areas. Both the candidates have cast their vote.

The BJP's campaign was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gola Gokarannath is part of Ajay Mishra Teni's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency. Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during violence in October last. His son is an accused in the case.

During the campaigning, Adityanath had assured the electorate of clearing sugarcane dues at the earliest, establishment of a Chhoti Kashi corridor along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and a medical college.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav did not campaign and it was led by the state president Naresh Uttam.

The outcome of the bypoll will not have much impact on the state government with the BJP and its allies enjoying an overwhelming majority in the 403-member Assembly.

However, it would be a test of strength between the rivals in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)