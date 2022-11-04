Left Menu

China, Germany should respect each other - Xi tells Scholz

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:28 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that China and Germany should respect each other and take care of each other's core interests, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

It is very easy to destroy mutual trust politically, but it is hard to rebuild it, Xi said during his meeting with Scholz in Beijing.

