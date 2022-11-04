Left Menu

They will vote to make Delhi beautiful.

Updated: 04-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:28 IST
BJP created mountains of garbage in Delhi, people will choose AAP in MCD polls: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of creating mountains of garbage in Delhi during their 15-year tenure in the MCD, asserting that people will choose the AAP in the December 4 civic body polls.

Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4, and votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself.

''In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage everywhere and created mountains of garbage. On December 4, Delhiites will vote for cleanliness. They will vote to make Delhi beautiful. This time, Delhiites will choose the AAP in MCD,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

