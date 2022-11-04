BJP created mountains of garbage in Delhi, people will choose AAP in MCD polls: Kejriwal
They will vote to make Delhi beautiful.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of creating mountains of garbage in Delhi during their 15-year tenure in the MCD, asserting that people will choose the AAP in the December 4 civic body polls.
Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4, and votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself.
''In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage everywhere and created mountains of garbage. On December 4, Delhiites will vote for cleanliness. They will vote to make Delhi beautiful. This time, Delhiites will choose the AAP in MCD,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Vijay Dev
- Delhi
- The Model Code of Conduct
- State
- Kejriwal
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Mumbai-based pilot of helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand cremated in Delhi
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu who escaped from custody in Punjab nabbed by Delhi Police
AIIMS Delhi introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for sitting MPs; receives flak
Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban
Delhi: FIR lodged for harassing IAS officer to extract confidential information by posing as govt official