Maha BJP chief visits Bhiwandi, tells party workers to visit homes as part of 2024 LS polls outreach plan

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday visited Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district as part of the party's outreach programme for the 2024 general elections.

He asked workers to take out at least two hours in a day to visit homes to spread information about the Centre and state government's welfare schemes so that the Narendra Modi government retains power with a bigger majority than 2019.

He also led a rally of party workers in the handloom town, currently represented by his colleague and Union Minister Kapil Patil.

A party release said Bawankule will visit Thane city on Saturday and Mira Bhayander area on Sunday as part of his three-day tour of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)