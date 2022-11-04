Form board in name of Veer Tejaji: Pilot in letter to Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding constitution of a board in the state government in the name of local deity Veer Tejaji.

Veer Tejaji was a legendary Rajasthani folk hero, also considered to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva and worshipped as a deity in rural Rajasthan.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said the demand for constitution of a board in the name of Shri Veer Tejaji Maharaj has been pending in the state for a long time.

In many states of the country including Rajasthan, Veer Tejaji Maharaj is worshiped as a folk deity and has millions of followers, a release quoting Pilot said. With the formation of this board, many sections including farmers will get support and new schemes can be made for them, he said in the letter.

