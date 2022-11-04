Left Menu

Form board in name of Veer Tejaji: Pilot in letter to Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:03 IST
Form board in name of Veer Tejaji: Pilot in letter to Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding constitution of a board in the state government in the name of local deity Veer Tejaji.

Veer Tejaji was a legendary Rajasthani folk hero, also considered to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva and worshipped as a deity in rural Rajasthan.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said the demand for constitution of a board in the name of Shri Veer Tejaji Maharaj has been pending in the state for a long time.

In many states of the country including Rajasthan, Veer Tejaji Maharaj is worshiped as a folk deity and has millions of followers, a release quoting Pilot said. With the formation of this board, many sections including farmers will get support and new schemes can be made for them, he said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022