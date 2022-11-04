Left Menu

Rajasthan ministers bury hatchet over 'slave' remark

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:42 IST
Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas buried the hatchet on Friday with Mahesh Joshi days after suggesting that his colleague was a ''slave'' of the chief minister.

The development came after Joshi held a press conference earlier in the day and said it was not appropriate to call someone a slave just because of disagreement.

The sparring was about who should write the annual confidential reports (ACR) of IAS officers.

''If it's about slavery, then I am the slave of the Congress party. My conduct and behavior with all is good, I do not abuse and I am the slave of all such good virtues and qualities,'' said Joshi, who is the public health engineering department (PHED) minister.

On Wednesday, Khachariyawas had expressed displeasure over the functioning of the officers of his Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, stating that the ACR should be written by ministers instead of the chief minister.

Asked about the statement, Joshi had told reporters that he has all rights in his department.

Khachariyawas then sought clarification about whether Joshi was writing the ACR, saying that the PHED minister should carry on the ''ghulami'' (slavery).

Joshi clarified that he said general things about the work on Wednesday and did not react on the issue of filling the ACR.

He said that there was no point for Khachariyawas to react in such a manner.

Joshi said the chief minister treats all ministers equally and if there was any issue, then that could be sorted out by talks instead of giving statements to the media.

Khachariyawas told reporters later that he and Joshi have cordial relations and withdrew any such statement that hurt the PHED minister.

