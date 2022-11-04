Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:06 IST
Vote for BJP to protect your rights, for uninterrupted development of Himachal: Nadda to electorate
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state's development is not halted.

Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of ''double-engine government'' -- the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state -- and also targeted the Congress.

''We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power.... We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption,'' Nadda said.

Later, the BJP president attended a roadshow in Kasumpti to canvass for votes for party candidate Suresh Bhardwaj. He also addressed a public rally there.

''Vote for Suresh Bhardwaj to defend your rights,'' he said.

He said the people have to choose between those who remained in power for years and did nothing and the BJP which has been working to ensure speedy development of the hill state.

Listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said it has eliminated middlemen and Rs 25 lakh crore was credited to the beneficiaries of various schemes through direct bank transfer.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

