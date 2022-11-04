Left Menu

Democracy, rule of law under threat in Telangana and country, says Mallu Ravi

Congress leader and ex-MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday said that the democracy and rule of law are under threat in the state and in the country.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:33 IST
Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress leader and ex-MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday said that the democracy and rule of law are under threat in the state and in the country. "The people who died when the bridge collapsed in Gujarat is all an indication and evidence that how democracy is being damaged by the government," Mallu Ravi said while talking to ANI.

Reacting to K Chandrashekhar Rao's claim that state governments are being toppled by BJP, Mallu Ravi said, "In Telangana, 12 MLAs were taken from Congress to TRS which is similar to BJP taking MLAs from TRS. Now KCR is feeling the heat and he is talking. This is all happening because democracy and the rule of law are under threat." Earlier, Amid the row over the MLA poaching case, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday alleged that BJP is making attempt to topple state governments in Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said, "I urge Prime Minister Modi, I am your political colleague. I have been working with you for eight years now. I am also holding a constitutional position. I suggested you earlier too. Stop this scandal. Such a blow is not right. It will malign your position in the country." The MLAs poaching case in Telangana took a new turn after it emerged on Sunday that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the TRS MLAs poaching case for a fair probe. Talking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader said that the yatra is above politics.

Earlier, he had said that the yatra will bring back the Constitution and democracy in the country which are under threat under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in Telangana. (ANI)

