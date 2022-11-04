Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde calls on Sharad Pawar in hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital here.Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few days. Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:54 IST
Maha CM Shinde calls on Sharad Pawar in hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital here.

Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few days. ''The chief minister called on Pawar to inquire about his health,'' an official in the CM's office said.

Pawar took part in the NCP 's ongoing meeting at Shirdi through video conference from the hospital earlier in the day. Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state. Shinde had cited his opposition to the Sena's alliance with the NCP and Congress as the main reason for rebelling against the party's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022