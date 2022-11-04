Maha CM Shinde calls on Sharad Pawar in hospital
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital here.Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few days. Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital here.
Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few days. ''The chief minister called on Pawar to inquire about his health,'' an official in the CM's office said.
Pawar took part in the NCP 's ongoing meeting at Shirdi through video conference from the hospital earlier in the day. Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state. Shinde had cited his opposition to the Sena's alliance with the NCP and Congress as the main reason for rebelling against the party's leadership.
