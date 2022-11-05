Left Menu

Goa: Discordant voices emerge from political leaders over naming of Mopa airport

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:30 IST
Goa: Discordant voices emerge from political leaders over naming of Mopa airport
  • Country:
  • India

Even as the Mopa airport in Goa is set to be commissioned next month, political leaders are at loggerheads about whom the facility should be named after, but the state government has maintained silence on the issue.

While a section of leaders is demanding that the new International Greenfield Airport at Mopa should be named after the state’s first chief minister late Dayanand alias Bhausaheb Bandodkar, another has sought that it be named after Dr Jack Sequeira, the first leader of opposition of the Goa Assembly.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday announced that the airport would be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after December 8, depending on the availability of his dates.

Speaking at a public gathering at Pernem on Friday, former Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Subhash Velingkar said the Mopa airport should be named after Bandodkar as he had understood the true ethos of the state, unlike the current lot of politicians.

''We will not tolerate it if they try to give any other name to the airport. There is a demand cutting across all political parties that the airport be named after Bandodkar,'' Velingkar said at the meeting.

The meeting was organised by like-minded people at Pernem taluka where the airport is located. Several politicians, including former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap, were present for the meeting.

''Bandodkar represented a different value system, which was in sync with the state's original character. However, over the last few years, mostly from 2012, the values of Goa have been trampled upon,'' Velingkar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Goa unit spokesperson Savio Rodrigues said in a statement that the new airport should be named after Dr Jack Sequeira, the first leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly.

There was no better tribute to the man who saved Goa's identity when some political leaders wanted to merge the state with Maharashtra, Rodrigues said.

Everyone has a right to demand that an important state infrastructure be named after someone important to them, he said.

''There is no doubt that Dayanand Bandodkar was one of Goa's prominent and respected political leaders. But the Mopa international airport should be named after a leader who fought to retain Goa's identity and not let it merge with Maharashtra,'' he said.

However, CM Sawant has maintained silence over the issue.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the airport on Friday, Sawant said the decision about naming the facility will be taken by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

''We will inform the ministry, whatever we have to,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022