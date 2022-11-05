Left Menu

Take action against hate speech makers irrespective of party, religious affiliation: JIH

Latching onto the Supreme Courts recent remarks on hate speech, a Delhi-based socio-religious organisation on Saturday alleged that it seemed the silence of governments on the issue was emboldening people indulging in such acts.Addressing a press conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind JIH Vice-President Salim Engineer urged governments to take action against such people irrespective of the party or religion they might belong to.He also said many people were using hatred or agenda of hatred, seeking political future or fast political growth even as he appealed to the Election Commission of India to take serious cognisance of the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:18 IST
Take action against hate speech makers irrespective of party, religious affiliation: JIH
  • Country:
  • India

Latching onto the Supreme Court's recent remarks on hate speech, a Delhi-based socio-religious organisation on Saturday alleged that it seemed the ''silence of governments'' on the issue was ''emboldening'' people indulging in such acts.

Addressing a press conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Vice-President Salim Engineer urged governments to take action against such people irrespective of the party or religion they might belong to.

He also said many people were using ''hatred or agenda of hatred, seeking political future or fast political growth'' even as he appealed to the Election Commission of India to take ''serious cognisance'' of the matter. ''The Supreme Court has emphasised that governments should act as per laws against hate speeches being made. The apex court can only lay emphasis or point towards it but we feel the attitudes of governments towards hate speeches and those who make them is very disappointing,'' Engineer told reporters without specifying which governments he was referring to. People in Delhi, the national capital, those elected to Parliament, who are people's representatives, are ''openly'' indulging in such acts in public, ''spreading hatred and creating a divide in society on religious lines'', he said without naming anyone.

Senior BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma had recently courted controversy after he allegedly called for a ''total boycott'' of a community at an event held to protest against the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi. He had not named the community.

A number of leaders, including BJP lawmakers and many religious leaders, have been accused of making hate speeches.

An anguished Supreme Court in late October had observed that ''where have we reached in the name of religion, what have we reduced religion to is tragic,'' and asked three states, including Uttar Pradesh, to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, calling them shocking for a country that is religion-neutral.

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court had directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

Engineer alleged that ''many cases have been seen lately, but the actions of governments have been disappointing''.

''Rather, it feels, the silence of the governments is emboldening such people. They are getting emboldened,'' he said.

''Those who are doing such acts are hoping to get a political advantage. And their hopes are not misplaced. Political growth of such people who have indulged in hate speeches have been swift,'' the JIH vice-president claimed.

''We urge the Election Commission (of India) to take serious cognisance of this matter. And governments, whose job is to maintain law and order, to take actions against such people irrespective of the party or religion they may belong to,'' Engineer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022