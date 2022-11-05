PM Modi condoles death of India's first voter, says his outlook towards democracy inspiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday.

On November 2, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district for the November 12 Assembly polls in the state, Modi said, ''When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Independent India's first voter and resident of Kalpa, Kinnaur, Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life.'' ''Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty,'' Modi said, adding Negi's outlook towards democracy will inspire the people of the country, especially the youth.

''With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin,'' the prime minister said.

In the morning, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too had condoled Negi's death.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said Negi will be cremated with full state honours. The officer had felicitated the centenarian at his residence after the vote. Negi was the brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

In 1951, a young Shyam Saran Negi had made history when he exercised his franchise in scenic Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district becoming independent India's first voter.

