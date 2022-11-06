Munugode bypoll: Ruling TRS leads after first round of counting

The ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals after completion of the first round of counting of votes on Sunday in the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana.

While TRS secured 6,096 votes, its nearest rival BJP got 4,904 votes in the first round. The Congress garnered 1,877 votes, official sources said.

The counting would be completed in 15 rounds and the result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

The process of counting of votes polled in the high stakes by election held on November 3 to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began this morning amid tight security. Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August. PTI SJR ROH ROH

