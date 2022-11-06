Left Menu

Munugode bypoll: Ruling TRS leads after first round of counting

The Congress garnered 1,877 votes, official sources said.The counting would be completed in 15 rounds and the result is expected to be out in the afternoon.The process of counting of votes polled in the high stakes by election held on November 3 to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began this morning amid tight security.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 09:34 IST
Munugode bypoll: Ruling TRS leads after first round of counting
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals after completion of the first round of counting of votes on Sunday in the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana.

While TRS secured 6,096 votes, its nearest rival BJP got 4,904 votes in the first round. The Congress garnered 1,877 votes, official sources said.

The counting would be completed in 15 rounds and the result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

The process of counting of votes polled in the high stakes by election held on November 3 to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began this morning amid tight security. Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August. PTI SJR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022