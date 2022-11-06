Left Menu

"Victory of public trust in BJP leadership": UP Dy CM hails BJP win in Gola

The deputy chief minister added that the journey of the 'all-round development' of the state had picked up speed under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Sunday congratulated BJP candidate Aman Giri on his victory in the Gola Gokarnath Assembly bye-election. Speaking to ANI, the deputy chief minister said the victory of the BJP candidate affirms the people's support for the BJP not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country. He said the BJP will drive further strength from this win and work even harder to develop Gola Gokarnath as a 'modern' constituency.

"Many congratulations to BJP candidate Shri Aman Giri ji for his unprecedented victory in Gola Gokarnath. The big victory is a victory of public trust in the BJP leadership. I personally express my gratitude to the great people of Gola," Pathak told ANI. The deputy chief minister added that the journey of the 'all-round development' of the state had picked up speed under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Till last reports, the BJP had won three of the seven Assembly seats that went to bypolls, with Giri defeating his closest rival of Samajwadi Party (SP) by a comfortable margin. Another saffron party candidate, Bhavya Bishnoi, emerged victorious in the Adampur Assembly bypoll in Haryana. In Bihar, where the BJP was consigned to the Opposition benches in the Assembly after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the saffron alliance and joined hands with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the saffron party managed to retain the Gopalganj seat.

The battle for the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana was heading for a close finish, with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) opening up a slender lead over the BJP till the last reports. (ANI)

