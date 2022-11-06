Left Menu

2 CMs in Rajasthan - one took oath, other declared by Congress high command: BJP gen secy

Rajasthan has two chief ministers -- one who has taken the oath and the other who has been declared by the Congress high command, BJPs national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said Sunday.The statement was in reference to the ongoing cold war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:33 IST
2 CMs in Rajasthan - one took oath, other declared by Congress high command: BJP gen secy
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has two chief ministers -- one who has taken the oath and the other who has been declared by the Congress high command, BJP's national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said Sunday.

The statement was in reference to the ongoing cold war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. ''We have not seen any state where such turmoil is taking place. One is the chief minister who has taken oath and the other has been declared by the Congress high command,'' Singh said.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan next year. ''Our main target is the assembly. Seeing that we are making a complete strategy,'' he told reporters at the BJP state headquarters where he held a booth campaign in-charge workshop. Singh alleged that Rajasthan has the highest fuel price in comparison to its neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana due to the Congress-led government's misgovernance. The party will launch a movement against the state government, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022