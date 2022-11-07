Last rites of Arunachal BJP MLA Jambey Tashi performed

The last rites of sitting BJP MLA Jambey Tashi was performed at Muyu village in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Thousands of people from across the state, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, ministers and MLAs, attended the last rites of the MLA near his residence at Muyu village.

Tashi, who represented Lumla constituency, died at a city hospital in Guwahati due to prolonged illness on November 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that the untimely demise of his cousin brother Tashi is a personal loss for him and the state in general. The chief minister said the developmental activities taken up by the MLA would be completed.

Recollecting his association with Tashi, the deputy chief minister said the departed leader was like a friend and a younger brother to him. He also termed Tashi as one of the most dynamic and promising leaders of the state.

Tashi (48), a three-time MLA from Lumla seat in Tawang district, was also a member of the National Minority Morcha of the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)