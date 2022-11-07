Left Menu

Last rites of Arunachal BJP MLA Jambey Tashi performed

The chief minister said the developmental activities taken up by the MLA would be completed.Recollecting his association with Tashi, the deputy chief minister said the departed leader was like a friend and a younger brother to him.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:38 IST
Last rites of Arunachal BJP MLA Jambey Tashi performed
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of sitting BJP MLA Jambey Tashi was performed at Muyu village in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Thousands of people from across the state, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, ministers and MLAs, attended the last rites of the MLA near his residence at Muyu village.

Tashi, who represented Lumla constituency, died at a city hospital in Guwahati due to prolonged illness on November 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that the untimely demise of his cousin brother Tashi is a personal loss for him and the state in general. The chief minister said the developmental activities taken up by the MLA would be completed.

Recollecting his association with Tashi, the deputy chief minister said the departed leader was like a friend and a younger brother to him. He also termed Tashi as one of the most dynamic and promising leaders of the state.

Tashi (48), a three-time MLA from Lumla seat in Tawang district, was also a member of the National Minority Morcha of the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022