BJP resorting to old tactics of spreading lies as Guj, Himachal polls near: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the BJP is resorting to its old tactics of spreading lies as the Gujarat and Delhi municipal elections are nearing. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is taking help from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to repeat the same tactics and in a bid to win the elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:59 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the BJP is resorting to its ''old tactics of spreading lies'' as the Gujarat and Delhi municipal elections are nearing. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking help from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to ''repeat the same tactics'' and in a bid to win the elections. ''As the elections are nearing, the BJP is resorting to its old tactics of spreading lies. Right before the Punjab elections, they brought Kumar Vishwas and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was involved with nefarious and anti-social elements. And now, they are taking help of jailed conmen like Sukesh Chandrashekhar to repeat the same tactics,'' he said. Bharadwaj further claimed that the BJP can make ''random allegations'' in order to win the upcoming elections. ''The BJP can make anyone say anything in order to win the elections. They made such huge allegations through a thug like Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but could not prove it,'' he said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP demanded a CBI probe into Chandrashekhar's claims that he had bribed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Chandrashekhar, currently in Mandoli jail here, has shot off three letters levelling several allegations against the AAP leaders.

In one of the letters, he alleged that he met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he was asked to arrange Rs 500 crore for the party's expansion in southern states. He had also claimed that he gave Rs 50 crore to AAP leader Satyendar Jain as 'protection money'. PTI ABU SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

