Left Menu

Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!", Musk added on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:35 IST
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic," Musk said on Twitter. Since Musk's takeover of Twitter, civil rights groups have criticized the Tesla CEO's stance on content moderation over his absolutist free speech stance, which they expect to increase the volume of misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

President Joe Biden's Democrats face a steep battle to retain control of Congress in Tuesday's vote. Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls suggest Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a House majority, with control of the Senate likely to be closer fought.

Musk has previously said he would vote for Republicans

but says he backs moderates on both sides of the aisle. "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!", Musk added on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022