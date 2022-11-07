UP: 2 brothers among three killed in collision between two bikes

Three people, including two brothers, were killed after two bikes collided on the Mahmudabad Reousa road here on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Harinam (58 ) his brother Satnaam (50) and Ashraf (24). Another person named Sartaj sustained serious injuries and was referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, they said.

The collision was so fierce that all three died on the spot, police said, adding that Sartaj was rushed to Community Health Centre from where he was referred to Lucknow, police said.

The bodies were sent to district hospital in Sitapur for post-mortem, the police said. Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya and ex-minister from Samajwadi Party Narendra Verma expressed their condolences.

