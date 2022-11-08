Left Menu

Maha CM's MP son fires veiled barbs at Uddhav, Aaditya over visit to farmers

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday launched a veiled attack on former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on the issue of their visit to farmers.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:05 IST
Maha CM's MP son fires veiled barbs at Uddhav, Aaditya over visit to farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday launched a veiled attack on former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on the issue of their visit to farmers. ''When Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power they (Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray) didn't remember farmers. But now they are visiting farmers in fields,'' Shrikant Shinde said while addressing a rally at Sillod in Aurangabad district, the home turf of state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. ''They thought that the organization (Shiv Sena) is from Bandra to Worli (in Mumbai) but now they are visiting farmers. Are they showpieces''? he asked.

He alleged the then CM (Uddhav Thackeray) never stepped out of his home during the COVID pandemic but now he is visiting farmers. ''Their real concern is they have lost the government,'' he alleged. Sattar said the Eknath Shinde government has allotted funds which are triple in comparison to the funds given by the previous government to farmers. ''They are maligning our MLAs,'' he said. Without taking the name of Aaditya Thackeray, Sattar said, ''some people are coming here to take photographs in the night. We don't know what they have seen''. PTI AW NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global
4
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022