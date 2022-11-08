Protests against Maha minister Abdul Sattar for his alleged comments against NCP MP Supriya Sule; he apologises

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on Monday stoked a controversy with his alleged objectionable remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, which evoked strong reactions including protests from party workers in various cities.

Stones were hurled at Sattar's residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai while demonstrations were held against him in his home town Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur, and Pandharpur, officials said.

Facing flak, Sattar told a rally in Sillod in the night that he has apologised for the word used by him.

Sattar, who belongs to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women.

The Sillod MLA had allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar when reporters asked him about ''khoke'' (boxes of money) jibe.

Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) often taunt the MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde with the ''40 khoke'' jibe implying a purported exchange of money when they revolted against Shiv Sena leadership As the controversy raged, Maharashtra minister and spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, Deepak Kesarkar, apologised for Sattar's comments. He said Sattar should also tender an apology and give an explanation.

Kesarkar said the chief minister will speak to Sattar and instruct him.

''We didn't want to hurt the sentiments of any woman or party. I used the word for the people who tried to defame our people. I have apologized over the word that I used because we honour the women sitting here (in the rally),'' Sattar told the rally.

Earlier in the afternoon, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest outside the residence of Sattar in south Mumbai, following which 20 supporters of the party were detained by the Mumbai Police, an official said.

In the evening, stones were held at Sattar's residence located in the Roza Baugh area of Aurangabad city, following which 10 persons were detained, DCP Aparna Geete told reporters.

Sattar was not present at his home in Aurangabad when the incident occurred.

''Some windowpanes were damaged due to the hurling of stones,'' an official said.

In Mumbai, NCP workers staged a protest in front of Sattar's bungalow located near Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, following which security at the bungalow was increased, a police official said.

Angry protesters threw stones at the minister's bungalow in which a window glass pane was damaged.

They also raised slogans against Sattar and asked Sattar, who was not present, to immediately withdraw his remarks against Sule, the official said, adding that police personnel were deployed outside the minister's bungalow.

At least 20 workers of NCP, including women, were taken into custody by the police, he said.

A First Information Report was registered at Cuffe Parade police station, the official said. NCP leader Vidya Chavan had demanded the resignation of Sattar or else he will not be able to roam freely in the state.

Another NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned the comments made by Sattar and said the chief minister should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.

