Zelenskiy says Russia must be forced to take part in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change. An advisor to Zelenskiy earlier said Ukraine was ready for talks with a Russian leader, but not President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 04:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy decried "Russia's destabilizing influence" as the world confronted war, energy and food crises, and what he called the destruction of customary international relations. The climate agenda, he said, was "really suffering" but could not be "put on hold."

"So anyone serious about the climate agenda must also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations," Zelenskiy said. An advisor to Zelenskiy earlier said Ukraine was ready for talks with a Russian leader, but not President Vladimir Putin. The Washington Post said at the weekend that the Biden administration was encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal openness to talks.

