Zelenskiy says Russia must be forced to take part in peace talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change. An advisor to Zelenskiy earlier said Ukraine was ready for talks with a Russian leader, but not President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace talks, describing the country as a destabilizing force on a range of issues, including climate change. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy decried "Russia's destabilizing influence" as the world confronted war, energy and food crises, and what he called the destruction of customary international relations. The climate agenda, he said, was "really suffering" but could not be "put on hold."
"So anyone serious about the climate agenda must also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations," Zelenskiy said. An advisor to Zelenskiy earlier said Ukraine was ready for talks with a Russian leader, but not President Vladimir Putin. The Washington Post said at the weekend that the Biden administration was encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal openness to talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit; Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14 and more
Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Blowing up dam would only slow Ukrainian advance by two weeks in south - spy chief
Most Ukrainians back continued armed resistance to Russia - poll
Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup