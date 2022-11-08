Left Menu

Maha deputy CM must take responsibility for minister Abdul Sattar's alleged remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule: Aaditya

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for state Minister Abdul Sattars alleged comments against NCP leader Supriya Sule, and demanded that the National Commission for Women take action in the matter.Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad before leaving for his Shetkari Samvad Yatra in Marathwada.Sattars alleged comment against Sule triggered protests by NCP workers in different parts of the state on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:35 IST
Maha deputy CM must take responsibility for minister Abdul Sattar's alleged remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule: Aaditya
Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for state Minister Abdul Sattar's alleged comments against NCP leader Supriya Sule, and demanded that the National Commission for Women take action in the matter.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad before leaving for his Shetkari Samvad Yatra in Marathwada.

Sattar's alleged comment against Sule triggered protests by NCP workers in different parts of the state on Monday. Stones were hurled at Sattar's residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur.

The minister, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, later told a rally in Sillod that he had apologised for a word he had used. ''If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called 'manners'. But the minister (Abdul Sattar) has used this language multiple times. The deputy chief minister should take responsibility for the statement,'' Thackeray said, adding that Sattar should be removed from his post. The Sena leader said that the National Commission for Women should also take action in the matter.

''We have to see that what the National Commission for Women does. Merely sending notices won't work,'' he said. Thackeray will travel to Paithan and interact with farmers in Balanagar. Before that, he will address people in Waluj industrial area, a party official said. Thackeray visited Osmanapura Gurudwara in Aurangabad city. The Sena leader will tour Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts of Marathwada and will interact with farmers in Gorigandhari, Padalshingi, Chausala and Pangaon villages as part of the Shetkari Samvad Yatra.

